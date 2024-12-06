Right-wing crypto investor David Sacks to steer Trump’s policies on AI and crypto

Particularly when it comes to AI, it’s hard to understate the kind of influence Sacks could have on virtually every aspect of American life. In the coming months and years, an AI czar is likely to face questions of how the country should guard against AI-enabled attacks from foreign adversaries; of how the government could —or should — deploy AI to surveil American citizens and, potentially, crack down on abortion; and of the potential harms to nonwhite residents from AI algorithms, which have been shown to exacerbate housing discrimination, disparities in the criminal justice system and disproportionate auditing from the Internal Revenue Service.

By giving a position like this to a Trump loyalist like Sacks, who’s already shown his commitment to the MAGA cause, it’s possible the administration will not put many guardrails around what is arguably the most powerful emerging technology — artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden warned that “we must make certain that the awesome capabilities of AI will be used to uplift and empower everyday people, not to give dictators more powerful shackles on the human spirit.” With Sacks informing the administration’s AI and crypto policies, the U.S. might be the ones forging those chains.