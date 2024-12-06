Right-wing crypto investor David Sacks to steer Trump’s policies on AI and crypto

Donald Trump announced Thursday he intends to make tech investor David Sacks his cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence “czar,” essentially giving Sacks the reins to steer the administration’s policy on both fronts.
The position would enable Sacks to potentially recommend that artificial intelligence be used in ways that could allow Trump and his crypto bro backers to enrich themselves and worsen inequality.
A former PayPal executive, Sacks is a part-time podcaster and member of the Big Tech oligarchy that has become a major financier of Republican politicians. He helped garner support from Silicon Valley elites for Trump, an effort that included hosting a ritzy fundraiser in June. Sacks has been obsessed with rooting out “wokeness” in American society and has also peddled the pro-Kremlin talking point that Russia was “provoked” to invade Ukraine. Sacks is an ally of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, who, as Joy Reid highlighted in October, spent all or some of their youths in apartheid South Africa. Joy’s segment discusses how the conservative politics all three men are boosting here resemble the ones that dominated South Africa at that time. Sacks also sits on the board of directors for the far-right video platform Rumble.
More relevant to his proposed portfolio, Sacks launched an artificial intelligence company called Glue this year and is known to be a major investor in cryptocurrencies, which would seem likely to create some conflicts of interest if he’s steering the administration’s AI and crypto policies. The New York Times, citing Sacks’ company, reports that the “position is not full time,” so it’s unclear right now whether Sacks’ role will carry any real weight or be simply advisory.