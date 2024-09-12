Elon Musk’s retort to Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris aligns with how the right talks about women

The reactions from Republicans over Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris have ranged from sour to feigned disregard, but one particularly disturbing response from the right came from none other than Elon Musk.
On Tuesday night, the pop star announced in an Instagram post that she would vote for Harris in November. Swift, 34, signed off her statement as “childless cat lady,” a clear swipe at GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance, who has mocked and dismissed women without biological children.
Shortly after that, 53-year-old Musk — who has endorsed Donald Trump — inserted himself into the discourse in the sleaziest way possible, writing on X: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”
What exactly Musk might have meant with that post has been interpreted in different ways, and he has suggested that it was a joke. But even if intended as a joke, his comment was not only weird and gross, but it was also entirely unnecessary. Musk — a billionaire who is trying to use his money and influence to sway the presidential election, and whom Trump has proposed for a role as a government “efficiency” czar — fashions himself an eccentric nonconformist with the spirit of an online troll, albeit one with the outsized ability to cause harm. His post not only trivializes Swift’s endorsement of Harris, but it also centers on “solving” her status as a “childless cat lady” with a creepily presumptuous tone of intimacy.