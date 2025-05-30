Opinion

Elon Musk ‘leaving in disgrace’ after 4 chaotic months, says Hayes May 29, 2025 / 11:08

Elon Musk’s stint in government has been an abject failure — and wildly destructive

The billionaire's tenure in Washington can only be described as a complete failure, substantively and politically.

May. 30, 2025, 1:04 PM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

