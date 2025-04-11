Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘No idea what he’s doing’: Series of bumbles and mistakes makes clear Musk is in over his head February 26, 2025 / 06:49

Elon Musk dramatically lowers his DOGE spending cut targets (again)

Elon Musk originally said he’d cut $2 trillion in federal spending. That goal was soon after cut in half. Now, the target has been slashed again.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post