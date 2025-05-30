Opinion

Backlash: Republicans head home to face constituent wrath over rich-get-richer budget bill May 23, 2025 / 05:37

Pressed on Medicaid cuts, Iowa’s Ernst tells constituents, ‘Well, we’re all going to die’

While everyone’s life will eventually come to an end, politicians rarely say, “We’re all going to die” when talking about their health care proposals.

May. 30, 2025, 12:17 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

