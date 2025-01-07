Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Joy’s analysis: How the ultra-rich took over the U.S. government January 2, 2025 / 11:18

Elon Musk shifts his far-right influence campaign to Europe

Musk, who has used X to amplify conspiracy theories and promote far-right talking points in the U.S., has more recently set his sights on Europe.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post