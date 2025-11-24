Opinion

Social media platform X discloses user location data, unmasking foreign MAGA

The change, ostensibly intended to promote transparency, revealed that numerous MAGA-branded accounts are operated by users based overseas.

The web version of X mirrored onto a phone showing the X logo.Jennifer Brückner / picture alliance via Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.