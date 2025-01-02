New report sheds light on Elon Musk’s literal proximity to Trump

In the eight weeks since Election Day, Elon Musk has effectively been Donald Trump’s shadow. The president-elect met with foreign officials? There was Musk. The Republican dined with prominent business leaders? There was Musk. Incoming administration officials interviewed prospective job applicants? There was Musk. Trump enjoyed a social gathering at his glorified country club? There was Musk.

The more the billionaire megadonor has maintained an omnipresent role at the president-elect’s side, the more some observers have asked an unavoidable question: What did Musk do, move into Mar-a-Lago?

As it turns out, that question appears to have an unexpected answer. The New York Times reported that in the weeks since Trump’s campaign victory, the world’s wealthiest individual has become the Republican’s tenant:

Mr. Musk has been using one of the cottages available for rent on Mr. Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago, the former Marjorie Merriweather Post home in Florida that Mr. Trump converted into a members-only club and hotel in the 1990s, according to two people with knowledge of the arrangement. The cottage where he has been staying, named Banyan, is several hundred feet away from the main house, according to a person who knows the property. Staying right on the grounds has helped provide Mr. Musk with easy access to Mr. Trump.

The Times’ reporting hasn’t been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, and it’s worth noting that when the newspaper sought comment from both men, they declined. That said, it’s been a few days since the article was first published, and neither Trump nor Musk have made any effort to deny the apparent arrangement.