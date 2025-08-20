Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Terrible sign’ for Republicans: Joe reacts to Rep. Stefanik being booed offstage by crowd August 20, 2025 / 12:14

Elise Stefanik’s disastrous event is part of a much larger issue for Trump and the GOP

Americans are shouting, booing and hissing at the Republicans who run Congress and the White House. Ignoring that won’t make it go away.

Aug. 20, 2025, 3:55 PM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post