Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump & Epstein exposed: New timeline on DOJ’s secrets, lies & help for traffickers (Melber report) August 19, 2025 / 19:45

Ari Melber shares new Epstein timeline he says raises ‘fresh questions’ for Trump admin

“Even if we learn nothing else about this, it’s an open scandal for this administration,” the MSNBC host said.

Aug. 20, 2025, 3:46 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post