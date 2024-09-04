Donald Trump’s campaign doubles down on Pennsylvania

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 3 episode of “All In.”

We’re entering the final sprint toward Election Day and Republicans are getting desperate.

Party leaders on Capitol Hill are warning their top donors, privately and publicly, in panicked tones, that they need more money to compete with Democratic spending. The head of the Republican Party’s Senate campaigns told Politico, “The only thing preventing us from having a great night in November is the massive financial disparity our party currently faces.”

Now, it’s a fundraiser’s job to sound panicked and ask for more money, and Democratic donations have been through the roof in every election cycle since Donald Trump became the face of the Republican Party. But this race looks different. In this case, the panic may be warranted.

We don’t have full August fundraising numbers from both campaigns yet but in July, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign raised $310 million, more than double the $138.7 million that Trump raised in the same period.

The spending gap between the parties has also rarely if ever been as large as it is today. The situation for the GOP in several battleground states is stark. According to AdImpact, pro-Harris groups are spending roughly 10 times as much as pro-Trump groups to buy political ads in Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin. They’re spending three times as much in Arizona. That’s a massive spending disparity. The kind that makes a difference in a tight election.

But there are two swing states where, despite their huge disadvantage in fundraising, Republicans are keeping pace with Democratic spending: Georgia and Pennsylvania. Pro-Trump groups seem prepared to be outspent everywhere else that’s in play but not in Georgia or Pennsylvania, where they’re matching pro-Harris spending almost dollar for dollar.

The reason, of course, is the Electoral College — that bizarre anti-democratic system of presidential voting that says no matter how many people vote for you for president, you still need 270 state electors.

It’s a system that’s already caused some problems in America. Like when George W. Bush and Trump both lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College. In 2020, it was the perverse incentives of the Electoral College that gave Trump his opening to try and steal the election with a plan for fake electors — a plan that culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.