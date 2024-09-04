Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Sideby side of Donald Trump and Stephanie Ruhle
Donald Trump and Stephanie Ruhle.Getty; MSNBC

Donald Trump’s stock is sinking — but he could still cash in

The agreement preventing Trump from selling off stock from his media company is set to expire later this month.

By  Stephanie Ruhle  and  Allison Detzel

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle is host of “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC and senior business analyst for NBC News.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post