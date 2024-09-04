Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Fellow Muslims keep asking me why I support Kamala Harris. Here’s what I say.

My support of the vice president’s candidacy has led to accusations that I am ignoring the human rights catastrophe in Gaza and undermining the Palestinian cause.

Biden negotiating cease-fire, but not with Netanyahu September 3, 2024 / 07:29
By  Salima Suswell

Salima Suswell

Salima Suswell is an award-winning community organizer and coalition builder. She is the founder and CEO of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, a national nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the unique needs of Black American Muslims, and its 501(c)(4) advocacy wing, the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund. She is also the CEO of Evolve Solutions, a government relations and community engagement firm based in Philadelphia.