I refuse to concede the future of our democracy to Donald Trump

There’s been an understandably apocalyptic reaction to Monday’s ruling from the Supreme Court. People are, rightly, horrified by the idea the president of the United States can now act with near-total criminal impunity if their behavior can be described as an “official act.” It’s a notion that cuts against the very fundamental values of this country’s history.

But there’s something we need to keep in mind as the fight to preserve American democracy takes another dark turn: Those of us who believe in the core tenets of liberal democracy and the American experiment can’t prematurely surrender to the worst impulses and machinations of those who want to destroy it. And that means not surrendering to the idea that if Donald Trump is re-elected, it will automatically be the end of democracy as we know it.

I know that the stakes are extremely high. I have zero illusions about what Trump, the right, and the entire Republican Party would do to our democracy given the opportunity. But I also refuse to concede in advance to that worst-case scenario. We are still a constitutional republic. We, the people, still get a say in what we will and will not accept. It is up to us to say what this society looks like and what democracy looks like.

Six zealots on the Supreme Court may say that the president can act with near immunity for any number of corrupt acts, but there is still a rule of law in this country. And we, as Americans, still know right from wrong even in the worst-case scenario.

To invoke the frequently cited example, this decision may very well mean that Trump would have prosecutorial immunity if he ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate someone — the court’s liberals said as much in their dissents. And this conservative majority might agree that’s the case, but that does not make such an order legal and certainly does not make it right.

Nearly 150 years ago, The Posse Comitatus Act made it illegal for the president to unilaterally weaponize federal troops to intervene in issues of civilian affairs. The court’s ruling doesn’t erase that law.

Everyone understands that having SEAL Team Six assassinate a political rival for personal reasons would be murder. We all get that; it would be an illegal order. And we have reason to hope in that situation, the guardrails stay in place.