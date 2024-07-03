Hurricane Beryl’s ‘Armageddon-like’ destruction also comes with scary timing

UPDATE (July 8, 10:32 a.m. ET) Hurricane Beryl made landfall near the coastal town of Matagorda, Texas, about 85 miles south-southwest of Houston on the Gulf coast Monday morning. Sustained winds were 80 mph and the National Hurricane called the high winds and potential floods a life-threatening situation.
Given the extreme weather we’re seeing across the country — flooding rains in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, excessive heat warnings on the West Coast and in the south-central U.S. — the approach of a destructive Hurricane Beryl this early in the hurricane season doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. After all, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast the highest number of storms ever for the 2024 hurricane season: 17 to 25 named storms, eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes.
Still, Beryl, which had already killed at least seven people in the Caribbean as it approached Jamaica as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, is shocking for the records it has broken. Let’s start with the fact that it became a hurricane on at 5 p.m. Saturday 720 miles east-southeast of Barbados, making it, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University hurricane researcher, the farthest east a hurricane has developed in the Atlantic in June.
At 11:35 a.m. Sunday, when its winds hit 130 mph, Beryl made history as the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record. Then it became the earliest Category 5 and the strongest July hurricane we’ve ever seen.
In Grenada, where at least three people were killed and many homes were destroyed, the prime minister called Beryl’s impact “Armageddon-like.”
Though it had weakened somewhat as it approached Jamaica on Wednesday, on Tuesday it had maximum winds of 165 mph for at least six hours, beating the 160 mph record Emily set July 17, 2005.
As a meteorologist who worked for 45 years in New Orleans, I certainly can’t forget hurricane season 2005. That’s the year hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit Louisiana, Hurricane Wilma hit the Florida Peninsula, and, for the first time, we had so many named storms that we exceeded the list of that year’s names and had to use six Greek letters to label the storms. That was the most active storm season we’d ever seen — until 2020, when we needed nine Greek letters.
The storms that hit us are getting stronger, most likely because of warmer ocean temperatures. Look at Ida, Laura, Michael and Harvey as examples. In addition to that, they are developing rapidly. They can go from tropical depressions to major hurricanes inside three days.
Hurricane Michael was a tropical depression on Oct. 7, 2018, and on Oct. 10 it made landfall at Mexico Beach, Florida, as a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph. People who weren’t paying attention to the changing forecast were caught off-guard. That’s why meteorologists always tell you to check on the forecast at least daily, because forecasts change quickly.
That storms are rapidly intensifying before they make landfall is scary enough, but they’re also taking longer to diminish in intensity after they make landfall and causing major impacts well inland.
Look at Hurricane Ida, which made landfall near Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2021, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. That’s scary enough. But Ida made landfall with winds of 150 mph. The previous year Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, with 150 mph winds. Before then, you would have had to go back to 1856 to the Last Island Hurricane to find a storm with winds of 150 mph. Major hurricanes are happening more often now.
They are also decreasing in intensity after landfall at a slower rate. Ida was still a Category 4 storm inland by Houma, and it was even at Category 2 on the opposite side of Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans.
Hurricane Laura, which landed in 2020 as a Category 4 storm at Cameron, Louisiana, maintained hurricane strength almost as far north as Shreveport and entered Arkansas as a tropical storm. I suggest that when people see a National Hurricane Center forecast, they plan as if a storm one category higher in strength will actually hit.
That guidance is especially important for people along our Gulf Coast to keep in mind. Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in a statement, “While Texans take time to enjoy the holiday weekend with family and friends, it’s important to stay weather aware, pay close attention to the rapidly-changing forecasts, and don’t be caught without an emergency plan.”