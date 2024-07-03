Opinion

Hurricane Beryl’s ‘Armageddon-like’ destruction also comes with scary timing

We don't have experience of strong storms forming this early in the hurricane season.

Biden outlines plans to address ‘dangerous impacts of extreme weather’ July 2, 2024 / 03:22
By  Margaret Orr

Margaret Orr

Margaret Orr retired in 2024 as the chief meteorologist at NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans, where she worked for 45 years. She has been recognized with seven Emmys, one for her work during Hurricane Ida and another for her and the station's work on the March 22, 2022, Arabi, Louisiana, tornado. Upon her retirement, she was recognized with the key to the city of New Orleans and a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives for guiding the city through challenging times, especially during Hurricane Katrina.