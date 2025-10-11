Opinion

Democrats can’t risk losing this opportunity

Now that Democrats have gained some traction during the governmental shutdown, they must bring into sharp focus the true challenge of this moment.

By  Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin is a host of "‘The Weekend: Primetime" and an MS NOW political analyst.