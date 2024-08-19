Opinion

Watch highlights from Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention in 3 minutes August 22, 2024 / 03:00

DNC 2024 speakers include Harris, Biden, Obama, Walz and more. See the list so far.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago on Monday and will conclude on Thursday with a speech from the vice president.

Aug. 19, 2024, 12:16 PM EDT

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

