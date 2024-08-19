DNC 2024 speakers include Harris, Biden, Obama, Walz and more. See the list so far.

The Democratic National Convention began Monday in Chicago, with a slate of high-profile Democrats set to address the convention each night through its conclusion on Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination and address the DNC on Thursday.
The co-chairs for this year’s convention are Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Four celebrities have been tapped to host each night of the convention: Actor Tony Goldwyn hosted on Monday; Ana Navarro, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” on Tuesday; actor Mindy Kaling on Wednesday; and actor Kerry Washington on Thursday.
Below are the people confirmed to speak so far. The order in which they are expected to address the DNC hasn’t been confirmed.
Monday, Aug. 19
Theme: “For the People”
Speakers:
- DNC Chair Jaime Harrison
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
- Rep. Maxine Waters of California
- Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
- Rep. Robert Garcia of California
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass
- Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow
- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
- United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
- Steve Kerr, Team USA men’s basketball coach and coach of NBA’s Golden State Warriors
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee
- Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
- Sen. Laphonza Butler of California
- Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
- Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
- Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
- First lady Jill Biden
- Ashley Biden, daughter of the president and first lady
- President Joe Biden
Three women — Amanda Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua and Hadley Duvall — also shared their harrowing pregnancy stories as Democrats seek to make abortion rights a centerpiece of this year’s convention. Six labor union leaders delivered joint remarks.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Theme: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”
Speakers:
- Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary
- John Giles, GOP mayor of Mesa, Arizona
- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland nominee for U.S. Senate and executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland
- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
- Former first lady Michelle Obama
- Former President Barack Obama
Lil Jon delivered an energizing performance of his iconic “Get Low” and “Turn Down for What” during the ceremonial roll call.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Theme: “A Fight for Our Freedoms”
Speakers:
- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro
- Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Tim Walz, Minnesota governor and vice presidential nominee
John Legend and Sheila E. performed Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” ahead of Walz’s speech. Prince was famously from Minnesota.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Theme: “For Our Future”
Speakers:
- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
- Marcia Fudge, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California
- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan
- Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina
- House Majority Whip Katherine Clark
- Adam Kinzinger, former GOP congressman
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
- Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
- Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
- Tennessee state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, also known as the “Tennessee Three”
- Gabby Giffords, former congresswoman and gun violence prevention activist
- Kamala Harris, vice president and Democratic presidential nominee
Pop star Pink and country trio The Chicks are set to perform on Thursday, NBC News reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.