DNC 2024 speakers include Harris, Biden, Obama, Walz and more. See the list so far.

The Democratic National Convention began Monday in Chicago, with a slate of high-profile Democrats set to address the convention each night through its conclusion on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination and address the DNC on Thursday.

Follow MSNBC’s live blog for real-time updates on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

The co-chairs for this year’s convention are Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Four celebrities have been tapped to host each night of the convention: Actor Tony Goldwyn hosted on Monday; Ana Navarro, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” on Tuesday; actor Mindy Kaling on Wednesday; and actor Kerry Washington on Thursday.

MSNBC airs special coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET each day. NBC News Now streams live from the convention starting at 4 p.m. ET. And NBC News has special coverage each night at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are the people confirmed to speak so far. The order in which they are expected to address the DNC hasn’t been confirmed.

Monday, Aug. 19

Theme: “For the People”

Speakers:

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

Rep. Maxine Waters of California

Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois

Rep. Robert Garcia of California

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Steve Kerr, Team USA men’s basketball coach and coach of NBA’s Golden State Warriors

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee

Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas

Rep. Grace Meng of New York

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Sen. Laphonza Butler of California

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

First lady Jill Biden

Ashley Biden, daughter of the president and first lady

President Joe Biden

Three women — Amanda Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua and Hadley Duvall — also shared their harrowing pregnancy stories as Democrats seek to make abortion rights a centerpiece of this year’s convention. Six labor union leaders delivered joint remarks.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Theme: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Speakers:

Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary

John Giles, GOP mayor of Mesa, Arizona

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland nominee for U.S. Senate and executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Former first lady Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama

Lil Jon delivered an energizing performance of his iconic “Get Low” and “Turn Down for What” during the ceremonial roll call.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Theme: “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Speakers:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Former President Bill Clinton

Tim Walz, Minnesota governor and vice presidential nominee

John Legend and Sheila E. performed Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” ahead of Walz’s speech. Prince was famously from Minnesota.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Theme: “For Our Future”

Speakers:

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Marcia Fudge, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Sen. Alex Padilla of California

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina

House Majority Whip Katherine Clark

Adam Kinzinger, former GOP congressman

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan

Rep. Colin Allred of Texas

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona

Tennessee state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, also known as the “Tennessee Three”

Gabby Giffords, former congresswoman and gun violence prevention activist

Kamala Harris, vice president and Democratic presidential nominee

Pop star Pink and country trio The Chicks are set to perform on Thursday, NBC News reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.