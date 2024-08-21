Democrats’ crunk-infused roll call featured all your favorite hits

Democrats set a new standard with their symbolic roll call votes nominating Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s roll call was an uncommonly lit affair.

Convention roll calls, in which state delegates huddle together to announce their state party’s votes for the presidential nominee, are typically somewhat energizing. (Delegates officially nominated Harris during a virtual roll call earlier this month. Tuesday night’s roll call was ceremonial.) It’s common to see people dressed in state-specific garb, or even to see some celebrities sprinkled among the delegates, showing pride in their home states. But Tuesday’s roll call was an uncommonly lit affair.

Indeed, the celebrities showed out. I spotted director Spike Lee among the New York delegates, “Desperate Housewives” actor Eva Longoria stood with delegates from Texas, “The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce among the Louisianans, and actor Sean Astin — who starred in the iconic sports film “Rudy” — among the delegates from Indiana, just to name a few.

But it was the music that set things apart. Led by DJ Cassidy — of “Pass the Mic” fame — this year’s roll call featured state officials awarding their delegates to a playlist of musical salutes for each state.

For example, iconic producer and hip-hop hype man Lil Jon, The King of Crunk, is from Georgia — and after walking out to “Welcome to Atlanta,” he performed a rendition of his songs “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low” when it was Georgia’s turn to award their delegates to Harris. This resulted in some pretty epic scenes of Lil Jon hyping up a crowd of Georgians that featured Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams.

And although Georgia was the only one with a live performance, virtually every state got their turn. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” played during that state’s turn to award delegates. Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ’Em” played when the Lone Star State’s delegates announced their support for Harris. New Jersey’s delegates swayed to iconic New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as they awarded their votes. Prince’s “1999” played when Minnesota announced its delegates. And when Kamala Harris’ home state of California awarded its votes, the soundtrack was a medley of songs by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out a list of all the songs played below, and reflect on what I think was unquestionably the most turnt-up party convention in United States’ history.

DJ Cassidy during the roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Alabama

“Sweet Home Alabama” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Arizona

“Edge of Seventeen” — Stevie Nicks

Arkansas

“Don’t Stop” — Fleetwood Mac

California

“Next Episode” — Dr. Dre

“California Love” — Tupac

“Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Colorado

“September” — Earth, Wind & Fire

Connecticut

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” — Stevie Wonder

Democrats Abroad

“Love Train” — The O’Jays

District of Columbia

“Let Me Clear My Throat” — DJ Kool

Delaware

“Higher Love” — Kygo and Whitney Houston

Florida

“I Won’t Back Down” — Tom Petty

Georgia

“Welcome to Atlanta” — Jermaine Dupri

“Turn Down for What” — Lil Jon and DJ Snake

“Get Low” — Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz

Lil Jon performs during the roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Guam

“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii

“24k Magic” — Bruno Mars

Idaho

“Private Idaho” — The B-52’s

Illinois

“Sirius” — The Alan Parsons Project

Indiana

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” — Michael Jackson

Iowa

“Celebration” — Kool & the Gang

Kansas

“Carry On Wayward Son” — Kansas

Kentucky

“First Class” — Jack Harlow

Louisiana

“All I Do Is Win” — DJ Khaled

Maine

“Shut Up and Dance” — Walk the Moon

Maryland

“Respect” — Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts

“I’m Shipping Up to Boston” — Dropkick Murphys

Michigan

“Lose Yourself” — Eminem

Minnesota

“1999” — Prince

Mississippi

“Twistin’ the Night Away” — Sam Cooke

Missouri

“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

Montana

“American Woman” — Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska

“Firework” — Katy Perry

Nevada

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

New Hampshire

“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey

New Jersey

“Born in the U.S.A.” — Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

New York

“Empire State of Mind” — Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

North Carolina

“Raise Up” — Petey Pablo

North Dakota

“Girl on Fire” — Alicia Keys

Northern Mariana Islands

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Ohio

“Green Light” — John Legend

Oklahoma

“Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” — Garth Brooks

Oregon

“Float On” — Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania

“Motownphilly” — Boyz II Men

“Black and Yellow” — Wiz Khalifa

Puerto Rico

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi

Rhode Island

“Shake It Off” — Taylor Swift

South Carolina

“Get Up” — James Brown

South Dakota

“What I Like About You” — The Romantics

Tennessee

“9 to 5” — Dolly Parton

Texas

“Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé

Utah

“Animal” — Neon Trees

Vermont

“Stick Season” — Noah Kahan

U.S. Virgin Islands

“VI to the Bone” — Mic Love

Virginia

“The Way I Are” — Timbaland

Washington

“Can’t Hold Us” — Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

West Virginia

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver

Wisconsin

“Jump Around” — House of Pain

Wyoming

“I Gotta Feeling” — The Black Eyed Peas