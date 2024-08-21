Democrats’ crunk-infused roll call featured all your favorite hits

Democrats set a new standard with their symbolic roll call votes nominating Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday night.
Convention roll calls, in which state delegates huddle together to announce their state party’s votes for the presidential nominee, are typically somewhat energizing. (Delegates officially nominated Harris during a virtual roll call earlier this month. Tuesday night’s roll call was ceremonial.) It’s common to see people dressed in state-specific garb, or even to see some celebrities sprinkled among the delegates, showing pride in their home states. But Tuesday’s roll call was an uncommonly lit affair.
Indeed, the celebrities showed out. I spotted director Spike Lee among the New York delegates, “Desperate Housewives” actor Eva Longoria stood with delegates from Texas, “The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce among the Louisianans, and actor Sean Astin — who starred in the iconic sports film “Rudy” — among the delegates from Indiana, just to name a few.
But it was the music that set things apart. Led by DJ Cassidy — of “Pass the Mic” fame — this year’s roll call featured state officials awarding their delegates to a playlist of musical salutes for each state.
For example, iconic producer and hip-hop hype man Lil Jon, The King of Crunk, is from Georgia — and after walking out to “Welcome to Atlanta,” he performed a rendition of his songs “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low” when it was Georgia’s turn to award their delegates to Harris. This resulted in some pretty epic scenes of Lil Jon hyping up a crowd of Georgians that featured Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams.
And although Georgia was the only one with a live performance, virtually every state got their turn. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” played during that state’s turn to award delegates. Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ’Em” played when the Lone Star State’s delegates announced their support for Harris. New Jersey’s delegates swayed to iconic New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as they awarded their votes. Prince’s “1999” played when Minnesota announced its delegates. And when Kamala Harris’ home state of California awarded its votes, the soundtrack was a medley of songs by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.
Check out a list of all the songs played below, and reflect on what I think was unquestionably the most turnt-up party convention in United States’ history.
Alabama
“Sweet Home Alabama” — Lynyrd Skynyrd
Alaska
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
Arizona
“Edge of Seventeen” — Stevie Nicks
Arkansas
“Don’t Stop” — Fleetwood Mac
California
“Next Episode” — Dr. Dre
“California Love” — Tupac
“Alright” — Kendrick Lamar
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Colorado
“September” — Earth, Wind & Fire
Connecticut
“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” — Stevie Wonder
Democrats Abroad
“Love Train” — The O’Jays
District of Columbia
“Let Me Clear My Throat” — DJ Kool
Delaware
“Higher Love” — Kygo and Whitney Houston
Florida
“I Won’t Back Down” — Tom Petty
Georgia
“Welcome to Atlanta” — Jermaine Dupri
“Turn Down for What” — Lil Jon and DJ Snake
“Get Low” — Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz
Guam
“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
Hawaii
“24k Magic” — Bruno Mars
Idaho
“Private Idaho” — The B-52’s
Illinois
“Sirius” — The Alan Parsons Project
Indiana
“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” — Michael Jackson
Iowa
“Celebration” — Kool & the Gang
Kansas
“Carry On Wayward Son” — Kansas
Kentucky
“First Class” — Jack Harlow
Louisiana
“All I Do Is Win” — DJ Khaled
Maine
“Shut Up and Dance” — Walk the Moon
Maryland
“Respect” — Aretha Franklin
Massachusetts
“I’m Shipping Up to Boston” — Dropkick Murphys
Michigan
“Lose Yourself” — Eminem
Minnesota
“1999” — Prince
Mississippi
“Twistin’ the Night Away” — Sam Cooke
Missouri
“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
Montana
“American Woman” — Lenny Kravitz
Nebraska
“Firework” — Katy Perry
Nevada
“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers
New Hampshire
“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey
New Jersey
“Born in the U.S.A.” — Bruce Springsteen
New Mexico
“Confident” — Demi Lovato
New York
“Empire State of Mind” — Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
North Carolina
“Raise Up” — Petey Pablo
North Dakota
“Girl on Fire” — Alicia Keys
Northern Mariana Islands
“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Ohio
“Green Light” — John Legend
Oklahoma
“Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” — Garth Brooks
Oregon
“Float On” — Modest Mouse
Pennsylvania
“Motownphilly” — Boyz II Men
“Black and Yellow” — Wiz Khalifa
Puerto Rico
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi
Rhode Island
“Shake It Off” — Taylor Swift
South Carolina
“Get Up” — James Brown
South Dakota
“What I Like About You” — The Romantics
Tennessee
“9 to 5” — Dolly Parton
Texas
“Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé
Utah
“Animal” — Neon Trees
Vermont
“Stick Season” — Noah Kahan
U.S. Virgin Islands
“VI to the Bone” — Mic Love
Virginia
“The Way I Are” — Timbaland
Washington
“Can’t Hold Us” — Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
West Virginia
“Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver
Wisconsin
“Jump Around” — House of Pain
Wyoming
“I Gotta Feeling” — The Black Eyed Peas
Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.