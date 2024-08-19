Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The head of Project 2025 called my kids’ favorite playground ‘anti-family’

In an upcoming book, Kevin Roberts criticizes a popular D.C. park for all the wrong reasons.

Dogs play at the Swampoodle dog park.
Dogs play at the Swampoodle dog park in the NoMa neighborhood in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2019.Bonnie Jo Mount / The Washington Post via Getty Images file
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.