Casey DeSantis considers running for Florida governor amid push from top donors

DeSantis admin pressures news outlet to stop reporting on fraud allegations

The Orlando Sentinel is investigating a welfare nonprofit with links to the governor’s wife. The administration is trying to bully them to stop.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

