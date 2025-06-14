Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

President Trump is unconventional. His birthday is no exception.

The military parade that just happens to fall on Trump’s birthday stands in stark contrast to other presidential birthday celebrations.

‘Going to cost a lot’: Army parade will cause numerous D.C. street closures June 10, 2025 / 03:43
By  Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe is a presidential historian and a senior fellow at New America and the New York Times bestselling author of "Young Jack: John F. Kennedy, 1917-1957" (2025), "You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" (2020) and "Alice+Freda Forever: A Murder in Memphis" (2014).