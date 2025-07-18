Florida justices uphold DeSantis’ racist gerrymander

Far-right justices on Florida’s Supreme Court on Thursday turned the definition of “racism” on its head by approving a redrawing of the state’s congressional districts, OK’ing a Jim Crow-style power grab effectuated by Florida Republicans and backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In 2022, DeSantis vetoed a map drawn by Florida’s ultraconservative Legislature and pressured it to vote instead for a map drawn by his staff that eliminated a majority-Black district, held at the time by Democrat Al Lawson. As The Associated Press wrote back in 2023, DeSantis’ gerrymander helped Republicans win a House majority in the 2022 midterms.

The outlet reported Thursday that the Florida Supreme Court has ruled that the map can stand and that restoring the majority-Black district would amount to racism.