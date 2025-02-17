Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Dismantling of the administrative state’: Trump exec orders align with Project 2025 February 7, 2025 / 09:04

I’m a constitutional law expert. Here’s what concerns me most about Trump’s EOs.

There’s a very straightforward principle of constitutional law we should keep in mind when considering the legality of Trump’s actions.

Feb. 17, 2025, 6:00 AM EST

By

Deborah Pearlstein

Deborah Pearlstein

Deborah Pearlstein is the director of Princeton University's Program in Law and Public Policy. She is a Charles and Marie Robertson Visiting Professor in Law and Public Affairs.

Latest Post