I’m a constitutional law expert. Here’s what concerns me most about Trump’s EOs.

This is an adapted excerpt from MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin’s YouTube series “Can They Do That? With Lisa Rubin.”

During Donald Trump’s first few weeks in office, the president has issued a flurry of executive orders aimed not just at reshaping the federal government, but at removing all checks on his own power. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against these actions, with many arguing the Constitution does not grant the president the authority he now seeks to assert.

The first and most important thing to keep in mind when considering the legality of Trump’s actions is a very straightforward principle of constitutional law: Before the president can take any action, he has to have the legal power to do it. Presidents get their power from one of two places: the Constitution or a law passed by Congress. So that no one has to guess at the legality of a president’s actions, executive orders usually start with citing which specific provision of the Constitution or which specific act of Congress gives the president the power to issue that order.

Basic government civics teaches us that’s just not the way the Constitution works.