Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is not ‘unprecedented’ — a lot of presidents have done awful things

This President’s Day is a good time to remember that Trump shares some of our past presidents’ worst qualities.

‘White nationalist agenda’: Professor slams Trump’s ‘racist, sexist’ DEI comments January 31, 2025 / 07:04
By  Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe is a presidential historian and a senior fellow at New America and the New York Times bestselling author of "Young Jack: John F. Kennedy, 1917-1957" (2025), "You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" (2020) and "Alice+Freda Forever: A Murder in Memphis" (2014).