Some conservative groups think Trump’s FCC chairman is going too far

Several conservative organizations asked the Federal Communications Commission last week to end its investigation into CBS over a seemingly baseless complaint that the network wrongly altered an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris during last year’s presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump has accused “60 Minutes” of running defense for the Harris campaign with selective editing. CBS has denied the allegation, and it said earlier this month that the complaint, brought by the conservative nonprofit Center for American Rights, “punishes specific editorial decisions that are an essential part of producing news programming.” (It’s worth noting that Fox News edited some of its footage to shorten Trump’s rambling, false answers during a campaign Q&A event in October.)

The CBS complaint was dismissed in January by then-outgoing FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who warned the complaints sought to “weaponize the licensing authority of the FCC in a way that is fundamentally at odds with the First Amendment.” But Trump’s handpicked FCC chairman, Project 2025 co-author Brendan Carr, revived the complaint when he was tapped for the post — and now some conservatives seem to be in line with Carr’s predecessor in thinking the complaint should be dropped.

As Reuters reported Thursday:

The Center for Individual Freedom, Americans for Tax Reform, Taxpayers Protection Alliance and other groups called on FCC Chair Brendan Carr to end the investigation into the unit of Paramount Global, saying an “adverse ruling against CBS would constitute regulatory overreach and advance precedent that can be weaponized by future FCCs.”