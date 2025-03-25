Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Trump administration’s glaring contempt for people on Social Security

The Social Security Administration paid $120 billion in benefits to more than 67 million people in 2024.

Only ‘fraudster’ would complain about missed Social Security checks: Commerce Secretary March 24, 2025 / 09:58
By  Michele Norris
Michele Norris

Michele Norris

Michele Norris is a Senior Contributing Editor for MS NOW.