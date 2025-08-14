Top Stories

CBS News’ ‘bias monitor’ is a win for Trump — and a warning for everyone

You don’t have to like the news media to be repulsed by the idea of a thought-police informant in a news organization. It’s an affront to freedom of speech.

July 25, 2025
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MS NOW.