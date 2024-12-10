The problem(s) with Trump’s case against the FBI’s Chris Wray

It’s been 11 days since Donald Trump announced that he wants a Republican operative named Kash Patel to become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Implicit in the president-elect’s announcement was the apparent fact that he’s replacing Chris Wray, the incumbent FBI director whom Trump tapped for the job seven years ago, after the scandalous firing of James Comey.

Wray’s term isn’t supposed to wrap up until 2027. The president-elect not only plans to bring that tenure to a premature end, he also failed to even mention Wray in his announcement about Patel.

It was against this backdrop that NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Trump on “Meet the Press” whether he intends to fire Wray, who Trump handpicked for the job. The Republican replied:

“Well, I can’t say I’m thrilled with him. He invaded my home. I’m suing the country over it. He invaded Mar-a-Lago. I’m very unhappy with the things he’s done, and crime is at an all-time high. Migrants are pouring into the country that are from prisons and from mental institutions, as we’ve discussed. I can’t say I’m thrilled.”

None of this reflected reality. Asked why he’s prepared to fire an FBI director — or more to the point, another FBI director — the incoming president’s explanation was rooted entirely in delusion.

Neither Wray nor the bureau, for example, “invaded” Mar-a-Lago. The truth is that the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant after Trump allegedly blew off a federal subpoena and refused to return classified documents he kept at his glorified country club. (What’s more, the FBI reportedly went out of its way to oppose executing the search warrant — even after a surprised group of federal prosecutors presented the bureau with incriminating surveillance video and evidence of an intent to obstruct the subpoena.)

Similarly, as part of the same exchange, Trump insisted that crime rates are at “an all-time high,” which is the exact opposite of the truth. The Republican added that migrants are “pouring into the country that are from prisons and from mental institutions,” which is absurd, and which falls outside the purview of the FBI anyway.

Remember, the president-elect has had plenty of time to come up with an explanation for why he wants to oust his own handpicked FBI director. But given an opportunity to make his case, Trump didn’t state a single legitimate reason.