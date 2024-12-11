Opinion

How Luigi Mangione got caught

After police culled the best photo and video images from relevant security cameras (no small task), their decision to share those images with the public led to the apprehension.

Source: Luigi Mangione’s fingerprints match prints found near crime scene December 11, 2024 / 01:28
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.