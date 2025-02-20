Opinion

Ex-NFL punter Chris Kluwe arrested over city council protest February 19, 2025 / 01:26

Ex-NFL punter arrested after calling MAGA a ‘Nazi movement’ at a City Council meeting in Calif.

Former Minnesota Vikings player Chris Kluwe was carried out in handcuffs after protesting a pro-Trump plaque.

Feb. 20, 2025, 4:40 PM EST

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

