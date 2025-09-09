Opinion

‘We are trending towards martial law’: Former Trump official slams National Guard deployment to DC August 23, 2025 / 07:01

D.C. council rebukes House Republicans for their latest takeover plan

House Republicans are planning to pass bills to strip the D.C. council of much of its lawmaking authority, and officials are sounding the alarm.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

