Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump’s admin takes steps to prop up its illiberal allies abroad

Trump’s slogan is “America First,” but his administration appears to be laser-focused on propping up right-wing governments abroad.

If Zelenskyy was actually a ‘dictator’, Trump would be ‘in love with him’: Fmr. advisor February 20, 2025 / 10:24
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.