‘CDC is over’: RFK Jr. lays off over 1,000 employees in Friday night massacre

Amid the ongoing shutdown, the HHS secretary wiped out entire offices that investigate disease outbreaks, manage infectious disease responses and collect data.

A split composite of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and signage of the CDC.
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.