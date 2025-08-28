Opinion

Military Funeral Honors
A U.S. Air Force Honor Guard conduct military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery.Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery

Air Force reportedly offers Jan. 6 attacker Ashli Babbitt an official military funeral

The president has sought to portray the deceased Capitol rioter as a martyr.

Aug. 28, 2025, 5:14 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

