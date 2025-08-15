How RFK Jr. alienated MAGA, MAHA and the White House in a single week

On the evening of Aug. 5, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a 2 1/2-minute video to X announcing that the Department of Health and Human Services was canceling some $500 million in mRNA vaccine research via 22 contracts from the department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
Kennedy had spent the morning on the National Mall pedaling a bike until it generated enough power to blend a blueberry smoothie at a USDA farmers market event. Now, the secretary of health and human services was in Anchorage, Alaska, for a long-planned stop on his Make America Healthy Again tour.
While Kennedy was meeting with tribal health leaders and salmon fishing in the Alaska wilderness, scientists and public health experts were condemning the mRNA announcement in a backlash that HHS apparently had not anticipated. And over the next week, what should have been the signature accomplishment of Kennedy’s first year at HHS — the realization of a promise to end vaccines he’s falsely called deadly, even as nearly every major public health, scientific and medical body agrees they are both very safe and have saved millions of lives — became a case study in how not to sell an anti-vaccine policy in Washington. It was a week of conflicted messaging and open infighting where Kennedy irked nearly all of his allies: MAGA, MAHA, the White House and the agency he leads.
In his video, Kennedy explained without evidence that the mRNA vaccines had failed to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections.
“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts and acted,” Kennedy said.
But inside HHS, there was little sign of preparation for the policy change. Kennedy’s announcement landed without notice, a communications plan, a fact sheet to explain the decision to HHS staff or to the White House, and without experts or agency surrogates ready to explain the decision to the public, according to three current and former HHS officials who were granted anonymity because they were not permitted to speak for the agency. Interviews with HHS officials and MAHA influencers as well as insider accounts shared on alternative media channels reveal how the mRNA scandal unfolded inside the Department of Health and Human Services, an agency plagued by dysfunction in the early months of Trump’s second term as Kennedy chips away at the nation’s public health infrastructure.
“It came out of the blue,” said one of the officials.
While MAGA and MAHA media was processing the news, experts were posting warnings about the dire consequences that could come from the cuts. Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that the move would “cost lives.” Rick Bright, the former director of BARDA, the agency that had contracted the canceled research, warned it would “cripple our front-line defense.” Even the Trump-friendly National Review published an editorial with the headline “Don’t Abandon mRNA.”
MAHA supporters were vexed, too: Why hadn’t Kennedy gone further, many wondered. Why hadn’t he said what he had made clear on the campaign trail and in articles and speeches during the pandemic: that mRNA vaccines were dangerous? That they were deadly?
The White House also appeared caught off guard. Asked by a reporter on Aug. 6 how the move squared with Operation Warp Speed — the celebrated initiative that delivered the first Covid vaccines — President Donald Trump replied, “Research on what?”
When a reporter clarified the question was about the mRNA vaccines, the president said, “Well, we’re going to look at that. We’re talking about it.”
Trump praised Warp Speed as “one of the most incredible things ever done in this country,” then added: “That was now a long time ago, and we’re on to other things. But we are speaking about it. We have meetings about it tomorrow at 12 o’clock.”
A White House official declined to comment on the record or confirm whether the meeting occurred, but told MSNBC that Trump had been made aware of and supported HHS’ decision.
Kennedy’s HHS is unlike any before it. Key leadership and decision-making roles, typically held by seasoned public health officials, career managers and experienced political appointees, have been filled by anti-vaccine activists, Trump loyalists and fringe doctors and advisers. When scandal hits, as it has, they are the ones who handle things.
With Kennedy still in Alaska — accompanied by his ever-present and reportedly unpopular gatekeeper, principal deputy chief of staff Stefanie Spear — the task of damage control fell on Gray Delany, a MAHA true believer with MAGA political bona fides. A devoted staffer from Kennedy’s failed presidential campaign, Delany was hired in June as HHS’ director of MAHA implementation and external affairs, essentially a bridge in the HHS communications shop for the MAHA movement and MAGA media and activists.
When Delany came on board, the MAHA movement was already splintered. Anti-vaccine hard-liners were accusing Kennedy of selling out or slow-walking the changes he’d promised on the campaign trail while targeting food dyes and seed oils in moves that the newcomers in the health food contingent wanted but anti-vaxxers thought had little real impact. Delany’s role was as a kind of base-whisperer: coordinating with the small farmers, mom groups, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, listening to their concerns and informing Kennedy on their pet issues while bringing impatient activists back into the fold.
Trump’s press conference remarks signaled to some at HHS that the White House might reverse the mRNA decision. So, Delany crafted an on-the-fly response. Working with Dr. Steven Hatfill, a virologist, former Trump adviser and promoter of ineffective cures during the pandemic who was hired in April as a special adviser to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Delany drafted a fact sheet to justify the cancellations, booked Hatfill on friendly MAGA shows and worked the phones to rally MAHA supporters. That afternoon, Delany joined a conference call for MAHA Action, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Kennedy’s agenda.
“We really need our network to support this decision to amplify the message, and to have the secretary’s back,” Delany said on the call, alongside Sen. Rand Paul and Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines. “There’s been a lot of back-and-forth within the movement, especially on the vaccine issue, and I just would hope that we can stay united as a movement because I think there is an active effort to divide us.”
The freewheeling public relations response continued through the night. Delany and Hatfill began preparing for an interview with Steve Bannon the next day, two HHS sources said, but were told to stand down, on Spear’s orders. They ignored her, apparently: Hatfill appeared on Bannon’s internet show, “War Room,” and framed the mRNA decision as a Kennedy promise kept.
Hatfill explained how they’d come to their conclusion. He said it had been based on a 181-page list of studies that proved widespread harm from Covid vaccines. The list — a link to which was also shared with MSNBC by an HHS spokesperson in response to questions about the data underlying the decision — was compiled by Hatfill and several other contributors who criticized health measures and vaccines and touted unproven treatments during the pandemic, including an immunologist at a Canadian veterinary college, a Namibian dentist, a cardiologist whose board certification was revoked last year and a freelance writer. That list turned into a 2024 book, “Toxic Shot: Facing the Dangers of the COVID ‘Vaccines,’” with an introduction by serial misinformer Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
That document was widely panned by experts this week.
The next day, on Emerald Robinson’s show on LindellTV — a conspiracy theory-driven network founded by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — Hatfill said the call had been made by his boss, John Knox, deputy assistant secretary of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and Kennedy. Former heads of ASPR, an agency with an expected $3.8 billion budget this year, have included physicians, public health attorneys and career military officers. Knox, a former Los Angeles firefighter and reserve deputy sheriff before that, led the group Firefighters4Freedom, which Kennedy represented in a 2021 lawsuit challenging the city’s vaccine mandate.
“There’s a new sheriff in town,” Hatfill told Robinson. “President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, and it’s my boss, John Knox at ASPR, and everyone went over the data and agreed that this had to be stopped.”