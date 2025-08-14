Opinion

Trump’s immigration crackdown sending court system to the brink of collapse August 13, 2025 / 06:19

Trump’s citizenship chief espouses ‘great replacement’ theory racism to Breitbart

Joseph Edlow, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, echoed white supremacist propaganda when he framed immigrants as liberal props.

Aug. 14, 2025, 5:36 PM EDT

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

