Trump’s weird text to Norway’s prime minister renews 25th Amendment talk

It was a message that might as well have been written in crayon. A day after Donald Trump announced new tariffs on several European countries — economic penalties that would remain in place, he said, until his demands to acquire Greenland were met — the president sent a truly ridiculous message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, in which the Republican suggested part of his Greenland crusade is rooted in his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

In fact, according to Trump, because Norway hurt his feelings by failing to give him an award he wanted but did not earn, he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

In a written statement, Støre said that he’s tried to explain to Trump “on several occasions” that the Norwegian government is not responsible for the decisions made by the independent Nobel Committee. The American president, however, continues to insist that Støre is lying, that the Norwegian government is secretly in charge of the honors, and that all of this has something to do with Greenland, which is a territory of an entirely different Scandinavian country.

One Republican member of Congress, retiring Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, described Trump’s unhinged antics as “very embarrassing conduct,” which is true, although several congressional Democrats went considerably further. Indeed, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut raised concerns about the president’s mental stability, describing Trump’s message to Støre as “the ramblings of a man who has lost touch with reality.”

The senator added, regarding the American president, “He isn’t OK. He’s degraded significantly in the last year, and he’s about to get us into a war with our allies.”

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii sounded a similar note, adding, “I don’t see how you can be a serious person and not find this extremely worrisome. He is not stable at all, and his reality is warped.”

One senator, however, took an additional step down the same path. HuffPost reported: