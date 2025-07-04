Beyoncé can wave the American flag and criticize it at the same time

One of the noteworthy aspects of 2024’s “act ii: Cowboy Carter,” the second opus in Beyoncé’s Renaissance series, is the album’s cover art, which finds the mother of three wearing red, white and blue. In “American Requiem,” the first song in that album, the now 35-time winner of the Grammy Award shares her thoughts on America’s racist past. On this July 4, the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Beyoncé will be taking her red-white-and-blue festooned concert to Washington, D.C., and perhaps causing some confusion for those who’ve associated her with pro-Black feminism and those who’ve accused her of hating America.
One minute, she’s performing at the Super Bowl dressed in homage to the Black Panther Party, and now, she’s presenting a whole stage show that’s wrapped in red, white and blue. Is she James Brown, who reportedly removed “Say It Loud! (I’m Black and I’m Proud)” from his band’s playlist and showed up in “Rocky IV” wearing red, white and blue and performing “Living in America”? Is she like Eldridge Cleaver, who was arguably the most radical member of the Black Panther Party, before a series of political transformations that ended with him being a conservative Republican who demanded that the Berkeley City Council begin its meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance?
No, that’s not what’s happening. In the most specific sense, Beyoncé, who is from Houston, appears to be showing love for that area’s Black rodeo queens who traditionally ride with the Stars and Stripes after a victory. In a March 2024 opinion piece in Bloomberg, Taylor Crumpton wrote that “to be a Black Texan, you learn how to bear hatred and love in your heart at the same time. And though some may forget because of her proximity to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Beyoncé is a Black Texan.”
That said, in the more general sense, Beyoncé belongs to a long line of prominent Black Americans, including artists, who’ve staked a claim to patriotism while criticizing the country.