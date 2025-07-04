Opinion

Beyoncé can wave the American flag and criticize it at the same time

Beyoncé's embrace of the U.S. flag during her “Cowboy Carter” stage shows may be confusing to her critics and her fans.

By  Darryl Robertson

Darryl Robertson is a freelance writer, a research assistant for The New York Times, a section editor for Souls and a student at Columbia University. His research interests include hip-hop and understanding how the Black Power movement services its communities. He is also interested in understanding how social, geographical and historical factors contribute to hip-hop.