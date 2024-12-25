Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Epic showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul November 15, 2024 / 01:26

Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show is part of Netflix’s big (and expensive) bet on live sports

Mariah Carey opened an earlier game on Christmas Day, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a pretaped performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post