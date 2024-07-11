Arkansas group vows to fight ‘ridiculous’ rejection of abortion rights ballot initiative

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston on Wednesday rejected an effort to put an abortion rights amendment proposal on the November ballot, citing incomplete paperwork.

Thurston, a Republican, told the group that collected signatures for the petition that it did not submit statements that showed it informed paid canvassers about the rules for gathering signatures and that it did not identify those paid canvassers by name.

The group, Arkansans for Limited Government, announced on Friday that it had collected more than 101,000 signatures from registered voters to put the proposal on the ballot. The amendment to the state constitution would protect abortion access up to 18 weeks after fertilization and would extend that protection in cases of rape, incest and instances of a fatal fetal anomaly.

But Thurston told the group that because of those paperwork omissions, some of the signatures submitted are ineligible, leaving the petition 3,322 signatures short of the required 90,704.