Why it matters that a Nevada county refused to certify primary results

Around this time two years ago, New Mexico held largely unremarkable primary elections, which went smoothly — for the most part. When it came time to certify the results of the primaries, Republican election officials in Otero County balked.

They weren’t aware of any problems with the vote tallies or the local election equipment, but local GOP commissioners refused to certify the results anyway because of their conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated feelings about the voting process.

Fortunately for everyone involved, it didn’t take too long to resolve the matter. New Mexico’s secretary of state, Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver, went to the state Supreme Court, asking the justices to order Otero County commissioners to certify the results. The justices agreed and directed local officials to do their job.

This was not, however, an all’s-well-that-ends-well story. On the contrary, it raised uncomfortable questions about other Republican election officials elsewhere doing the same thing in the future. An Associated Press report described the mess in New Mexico as “a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming.”

The article quoted Jennifer Morrell, a former election official in Colorado and Utah who now advises federal, state and local officials, saying, “We are in scary territory. If this can happen here, where next? It’s like a cancer, a virus. It’s metastasizing and growing.”