Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

How Republicans are using one state as a testing ground for hijacking an election for Trump June 11, 2024 / 11:23

Why it matters that a Nevada county refused to certify primary results

When Republican election officials refuse to certify election results for no reason, it’s a problem that’s likely to linger — now and in the fall.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post