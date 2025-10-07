AOC touches a nerve with her mockery of MAGA masculinity

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., seemingly got under Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s skin. And she could hardly contain her happiness after Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Miller to respond to a viral clip of Ocasio-Cortez mocking his height during a livestream she hosted, in which she pushed back against the Trump administration’s authoritarian tactics and the performative machismo driving them.

I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live 😂 I am crying https://t.co/yme8ZeRGO3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2025

For what it’s worth, Ocasio-Cortez later recorded a video saying she carries no bias against short men — or “the short king community,” as she put it — and that she was primarily referring to “how big or small someone is on the inside.”

But the fundamental point in the viral clip — that anti-authoritarian movements can benefit from making a mockery of that which seeks to be menacing — is a point that historians and experts on authoritarianism have also made. To be clear, their argument is not that authoritarianism itself is a laughing matter, but that highlighting the ridiculousness of dictatorial figures and their underlings can help chip away at the formidable image they often seek to uphold.

In this case, AOC touched on what one could argue is a sensitive topic for Donald Trump’s administration and the MAGA movement, which centers on a hypermasculine ethos that portrays ideal masculinity as violent, brash and/or willfully ignorant of the world and all its diversity.