We’re hosting town halls in Republican districts, says Democratic House member March 6, 2025 / 07:47

AOC laughs at Republicans avoiding town halls — and wants Dems to host their own

Ocasio-Cortez mocked Republicans over guidance advising them to avoid in-person town halls as Americans rage over Trump’s policies.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

