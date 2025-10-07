Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Republicans think they’re winning the messaging war — even as polls show they’re losing

Republicans are taking solace in recent polling gains over the shutdown and explaining away their current disadvantage.

Chuck Schumer,
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.YKent Nishimura / Getty Images file
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.