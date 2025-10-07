Republicans think they’re winning the messaging war — even as polls show they’re losing

The government shutdown blame game is in full swing on Capitol Hill, and early polls suggest Democrats are winning — at least for now.
On the first day of the shutdown, The Washington Post released a poll finding that 47% of U.S. adults blamed Republicans, compared with 30% who said the shutdown was the Democrats’ fault. Notably, independents were more than twice as likely to blame President Donald Trump and Republicans than Democrats, 50% to 22%.
More recent polls haven’t been as generous for Democrats, but they’ve still shown the party with a shutdown advantage over the GOP. A CBS News/YouGov survey conducted Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 found that 39% of respondents blamed Trump and Republicans, compared with 30% saying Democratic lawmakers carry the onus.
And a Morning Consult survey released Monday found that 43% of voters blame Republicans for the shutdown, compared with 38% who place the onus on Democrats — though Democratic blame is up 6 percentage points from before the shutdown.
“The needle is moving,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday afternoon, referring to the Morning Consult survey.
But Democratic lawmakers also see favorable polling on the issue they’ve placed at the center of the shutdown: health care. A recent poll by KFF, a health policy research group, found that 78% of U.S. adults want Congress to extend the Obamacare subsidies, including 59% of Republicans, 82% of independents and 92% of Democrats.
Democrats have taken note of their edge.
“Every poll we have seen shows [the American people] want us to do it,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said of extending the subsidies, “and they feel that the Republicans are far more responsible for the shutdown than we are.”
For days, Republicans and Democrats have been making their cases to the American people why the other party is responsible for the shutdown, confident that their analyses of the state of affairs will resonate more among the public.
Republicans have pointed to the five times all but three Senate Democrats have voted against the House-passed funding bill, blocking the measure from reaching the 60 votes needed to advance and eventually land on Trump’s desk. Republicans have continued staging the votes to emphasize the Democratic opposition.
“We have all voted repeatedly, over and over, to keep the government open, and it comes down to the necessity of 60 votes in the Senate. We only have 53 Republicans,” Johnson said Tuesday. “And so we have to have a handful of Democrats who will wake up, do the right thing and stop inflicting pain on the American people so that they could score political points.”
Democrats are standing their ground, demanding that any funding bill address their health care priorities, arguing that Republicans are to blame because they control all three levers of government — even though the 60-vote filibuster prevents the majority party from taking unilateral action.
“This is their shutdown,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Monday on MSNBC. “They control the House, the Senate and the presidency.”
The campaign arms for both Democrats and Republicans in the House are already running advertisements hitting vulnerable lawmakers for their postures during the shutdown.
Seven days into the shutdown blame game — which has been complete with memes, a challenge to debate on the House floor and, notably, a lack of bipartisan conversations — Democrats clearly think they have the upper hand.
When you ask Republicans why, the answer varies.
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., had two theories. First, he pointed to the rules of the Senate, which include the 60-vote filibuster needed to advance legislation. With the current makeup of the Senate, that requires bipartisan cooperation.
“The Republicans have the House, the Senate and the White House, and everyone thinks, well, they run the whole place, they can be able to do anything. Because people don’t understand the intricacies of cloture,” Lankford told MSNBC. “They don’t understand what that looks like when Democrats will block 60 votes from actually coming.”
Pressed about how Republicans can make a better case to the American people, Lankford said the resonance of the messages from both parties depends significantly on where Americans get their news.