I wanted to impeach Oklahoma’s school chief last year. Now some Republicans do too.

If ever there was a time to cue up “Ya Got Trouble” from “The Music Man,” it’s now. You might remember the slick con artist who duped a whole town into buying band instruments while scheming to run off with their money. But Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters isn’t a swindler peddling trombones — he’s a self-serving politician on a Christian nationalist crusade to dismantle public education. If the Republican supermajority in the Oklahoma Legislature doesn’t rein him in, he’ll destroy the entire public education system.
Walters has consistently put his own political ambitions and divisive cultural wars ahead of the needs of students and teachers. His tenure has been defined by unconstitutional initiatives, reckless mismanagement of taxpayer dollars and a relentless focus on self-promotion.
One of Walters’ more alarming moves, his push to mandate Bible instruction in every 5th through 12th grade public school classroom, went into effect with the start of school this week. That move isn’t about education but about using public schools to advance his ideological agenda. Thankfully, most large school districts have refused to implement Walters’ mandated Bible instruction citing doubts about its constitutionality. Indeed, Walters has shown little regard for the Constitution, ignoring the separation of church and state in his quest to reshape Oklahoma’s education system in his own image.
His handling of taxpayer dollars has been equally troubling. Take, for example, the funds allocated for emergency asthma inhalers in schools. Walters has let those funds sit unused for over a year. In a letter to the state’s attorney general, he said he wants clarity on how to distribute the money, but he also questioned whether the money allocated to the foundation to provide the inhalers — named for a 16-year-old who died of an asthma attack — would mean the state is showing preferential treatment to a single vendor. In short, he’s choosing to play politics instead of protecting Oklahoma’s students. That’s not just irresponsible; it’s potentially life-threatening.
Democrats aren’t the only ones who are fed up. Recently, 26 Republican state representatives, almost a third of those in the state House, signed a letter demanding an investigation into Walters’ conduct. Written by Rep. Mark McBride, the letter highlights bipartisan concern over the chaos he’s caused. It also expresses unease “about the budget performance, spending priorities, and transparency” of Walters’ office and describes his treatment of state lawmakers from both parties as “unprofessional, beneath the dignity of a statewide elected official, and … contrary to the best interests of the taxpayers and students of Oklahoma.”
The Republicans’ letter says Walters has failed to “comply with legislative budgetary directives,” failed to “turn over complete information surrounding the expenditure of state funds for travel,” failed to meet the requirements of the Open Records Act — “which resulted in the Attorney General threatening civil and criminal action” — and defied the “Legislature’s appropriations authority by refusing to execute required funding for critical asthma inhalers.”
They say those complaints are “a non-exhaustive list of recent actions” from Walters.
That significant percentage of Republicans demanding an investigation might not be enough. House Speaker Charles McCall has said he’ll only consider such a request if 51 of the 81 Republicans in the chamber sign onto the letter.
Walters has dismissed his Republican critics as “moderate Republicans.” In a post on X, he wrote, “Ending porn in schools. Driving woke indoctrination out of the classroom. Demanding accountability. The left and union lackeys call for an investigation and impeachment. I will never stop standing for parents!”
In a news release in which he accuses Walters of “gaslighting,” Oklahoma Republican state Rep. Nick Archer says “multiple elected officials have made reasonable requests regarding [Walter’s] use of taxpayer funds and asked that he address critical education issues. Instead, he deflects accountability by referring to Republican legislators as ‘moderate’ individuals who are promoting ‘porn in schools.’”
After pointing out that the Oklahoma Legislature is “widely considered one of the most conservative in the country,” Archer writes, “Let me be clear: neither porn nor Ryan Walters belong in Oklahoma schools.”