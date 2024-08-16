Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I wanted to impeach Oklahoma’s school chief last year. Now some Republicans do too.

One of Walters’ more alarming moves, his push to mandate Bible instruction in every 5th through 12th grade public school classroom, went into effect with this week.

Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships September 5, 2023 / 02:23
By  Rep. Mickey Dollens

Rep. Mickey Dollens

Mickey Dollens, now in his fourth term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, also serves as the Minority Whip for the House Democratic Caucus. He has a wide range of experience as a public school teacher, collegiate football player, Team USA bobsledder, oilfield roughneck, and nonprofit leader. He lives in Oklahoma City.