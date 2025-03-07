Activists plan nationwide protests against Trump agenda for International Women’s Day

Some Americans are observing International Women’s Day with a call to action. Protests and rallies are set to take place Saturday in communities across the country as part of the Women’s March “Unite and Resist” mobilization effort.

The prominent women’s rights organization, which formed in the days after Donald Trump’s first inauguration, said the goal of Saturday’s events is to “build and strengthen the relationships we’ll need to face what’s ahead.” The group encouraged people to “create the networks we’ll need to resist fascism and the takeover of our freedoms.”

The planned mobilization comes six weeks into Trump’s second administration. Since taking office, Trump has authorized several executive actions that are likely to have a disproportionate effect on women. Not least among these is the executive order the president signed within hours of his inauguration dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion in the federal government. The following day, Trump rescinded a decades-old executive order that prohibited government contractors from discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.