Florida turning airfield in the Everglades into “Alligator Alcatraz” to hold detained migrants June 24, 2025 / 01:33

Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ project could get FEMA money

The medieval-style complex of tents on an airfield in the Everglades will be used to detain immigrants — and surrounded by dangerous reptiles.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

