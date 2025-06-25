Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ project could get FEMA money

The Trump administration is planning to potentially plunge millions of American tax dollars into a new anti-immigrant pet project in Florida that sounds like it was pulled from medieval times.

You may have heard of the so-called Alligator Alcatraz being constructed in the Everglades. If not, it’s basically an old airfield that Florida Republicans are turning into a tent-filled detention facility for immigrants — and which will be surrounded by fearsome reptiles.

As The New York Times reports:

The remote facility, composed of large tents, and other planned facilities will cost the state around $450 million a year to run, but Florida can request some reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, a Trump ally who has pushed to build the detention center in the Everglades, has said the state will not need to invest much in security because the area is surrounded by dangerous wildlife, including alligators and pythons. A spokesperson for the attorney general said work on the new facility started on Monday morning.

One might say using FEMA money for such a project — after Trump has denied such aid for residents in Democratic-led states — is cruel and deranged.