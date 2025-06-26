Opinion

Majority-Black communities in Memphis are under threat from Elon Musk’s AI project

We are known as an “asthma capital” in the U.S., and recent statistics found that we had the most asthma-related ER visits in Tennessee.

Justin Pearson speaks in the middle of a crowd holding signs against Elon Musk's xAI facility
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Tenn., during a rally in opposition to a plan by Elon Musks's xAI to use gas turbines for a new data center, at Fairley High School, in Memphis, Tenn., on April 25, 2025.Brandon Dill for The Washington Post via Getty Images file
By  Justin J. Pearson

Justin J. Pearson

Justin J. Pearson represents the 86th District in the Tennessee House of Representatives.