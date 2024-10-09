Trump face-plants again while trying to insult Harris’ intelligence

Donald Trump just face-planted in yet another attempt to attack Kamala Harris’ mental faculties.

Trump did an interview with far-right influencer Ben Shapiro that was released Tuesday, after they attended an awkward anniversary event honoring the victims of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

During the interview, Trump brought up the 25th Amendment in an attempt to slam Harris and President Joe Biden, and it backfired in hilarious fashion. On the campaign trail, the former president has repeatedly attacked Biden’s and Harris’ intelligence, even saying that the 25th Amendment should be changed so that vice presidents can be removed from office. The 25th Amendment includes a mechanism for the removal of a president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” and it was a topic of conversation near the end of Trump’s presidency because of Jan. 6.

Here’s the exchange:

Shapiro: You know, Mr. President, you are the person in charge; when you're the person in charge, you take the responsibility. She has been steadfastly avoiding all responsibility throughout all of this and basically throwing it off to President Biden, who is not there, right? He's been missing in action for months. It's the reason they pulled him out of the race because you were destroying him in the race. They pulled him out because he wasn't mentally competent. He's still not mentally competent. But Kamala Harris has not invoked the 25th Amendment. Does she have a responsibility to invoke the 25th Amendment and oust him from office and actually take responsibility for the administration at this point?

Trump: Actually, now that you're mentioning it, I think they should do a double 25th Amendment — just get 'em both out. Who's third in line? Because it's just terrible.

Shapiro: The speaker, Mike Johnson.

Pretty wild that a former American president doesn't seem to know the line of succession — a concept so rudimentary that it's taught in grade school. And it's rich that this flub occurred as Trump was trying to question someone else's mental abilities.

I'll note here that Trump has made a habit of falling on his face while attempting to insult Harris' intelligence. Given his demonstrable inability to grasp climate change and concepts like basic math, this guy probably ought to stop cracking jokes about Biden's and Harris' brainpower. His time would be better spent cracking open a textbook.