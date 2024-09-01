Trump flunks Econ 101 with bizarre rants about bacon, wind and boxing

The campaign stops where Donald Trump addresses the economy continue to produce some of his most confounding quotes of the election cycle while exposing his ignorance about elementary topics.
Reminiscent of his nonsensical statistics at a recent campaign event at Bedminster, N.J., and his struggle with scientific concepts like “wind” in another ostensibly economics-focused speech in North Carolina weeks ago, Trump’s tenuous grasp of basic math and science was on full display Thursday during campaign stops in Wisconsin and Michigan.
At a Wisconsin town hall, for example, Trump baselessly associated a reliance on wind power with people eating less bacon these days. The quote speaks for itself: “You take a look at bacon and some of these products. Some people don’t eat bacon anymore. And we are going to get the energy prices down. When we get energy down — you know, this was caused by their horrible energy — wind, they want wind all over the place. But when it doesn’t blow, we have a little problem.” I don’t know how you can even fact-check a tangent like that.
At that same event, Trump repeated the xenophobic lie that immigrants have accounted for more than 100% — 107%, he claimed — of job growth during the Biden administration, despite that not being how math works.
In Michigan — in a speech billed as specifically focused on the economy — Trump repeated another lie about abortion, claiming six states allow doctors to kill babies after birth, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s Minnesota. As has been noted in the past, killing a baby after birth is literally not abortion —it’s infanticide, which is illegal in every single state.